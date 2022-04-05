Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Carey Price took part in a full practice with the Canadiens on Monday. Now we wait to see if he gets into a game before the end of the regular season. [Montreal Gazette]

• What’s the value of the bounty of draft picks the Kraken have in upcoming NHL drafts? [Sound of Hockey]

• One of the breakout stars of this season has been Sabres forward Tage Thompson. [Die by the Blade]

• Scoring is up around the NHL this season, but how long will that last? [TSN]

• Noel Acton of The Tender Bridge and Banners Hockey, Ryan Francis of Indigenous Girls Hockey Nova Scotia, and Meredith Lang of Hockey Ninas and MN Unbounded have been named finalists for the 2022 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award. [ESPN]

⁦@Senators⁩ Our Captain is really awesome. 3rd star of the game then jumps into local street hockey game w Hat Trick Kids. #gosensgo pic.twitter.com/V3vyiXB0kx — Andy Morrisey (@andymorrisey) April 3, 2022

• After dealing with concussion issues, Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram is back up in the NHL. [Mile High Hockey]

• Ranking the best of the best of the NHL’s highest paid players. [NBC Sports Edge]

• The Wild are getting playoff-type hockey out of Jordan Greenway of late. [Zone Coverage]

• We’ve seen glimpses of the old Erik Karlsson this season. [Sportsnet]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.