• The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Lucas Condotta to a one-year entry-level contract. [Canadiens]
• Karel Vejmelka gets a new three-year contract extension with the Arizona Coyotes. [Coyotes]
• All three Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalists have ties to the state of hockey in Minnesota. [Star Tribune]
• Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart has the right head on his shoulders for a franchise goalie. [Broad Street Hockey]
• The Columbus Blue Jackets think they have just scratched the surface with Adam Boqvist. [Columbus-Dispatch]
• Jonathan Toews has a complicated legacy with the Chicago Blackhawks that is still being written. [The Athletic]
• The Sebastian Aho goals. [PHT]
• Is poor goaltending a disaster the Toronto Maple Leafs can not overcome? [Pension Plan Puppets]
• Auston Matthews wants more than just 50 goals. [Sportsnet]
• Jonathan Huberdeau‘s 71st assist on the season is a significant number. [NHL]
