Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Lucas Condotta to a one-year entry-level contract. [Canadiens]

• Karel Vejmelka gets a new three-year contract extension with the Arizona Coyotes. [Coyotes]

• All three Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalists have ties to the state of hockey in Minnesota. [Star Tribune]

• Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart has the right head on his shoulders for a franchise goalie. [Broad Street Hockey]

• The Columbus Blue Jackets think they have just scratched the surface with Adam Boqvist. [Columbus-Dispatch]

• Jonathan Toews has a complicated legacy with the Chicago Blackhawks that is still being written. [The Athletic]

• The Sebastian Aho goals. [PHT]

• Is poor goaltending a disaster the Toronto Maple Leafs can not overcome? [Pension Plan Puppets]

• Auston Matthews wants more than just 50 goals. [Sportsnet]

• Jonathan Huberdeau‘s 71st assist on the season is a significant number. [NHL]

—