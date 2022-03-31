Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are currently two different players in the NHL named Sebastian Aho.

One of them is from Finland, an All-Star forward for the Carolina Hurricanes, and one of the best players in the league.

The other is a defenseman from Sweden that has played a limited role for the New York Islanders over parts of the past three seasons.

They are not related, but they have actually played against each other on rare occasions (one of them actually committed a penalty on the other a few years ago).

On Thursday they may have pulled their greatest collective accomplishment yet when they both scored goals early in their games at almost the exact same time.

7:14:40 pm ET Sebastian Aho scores for the Islanders 7:15:14 pm ET Sebastian Aho scores for the Hurricanes — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 31, 2022

Here is the Hurricanes’ Aho scoring on the power play to open the scoring against the Montreal Canadiens.

And here is the Islanders’ Aho scoring against the Columbus Blue Jackets to open the scoring in their game.

What a nasty shot as well!

Nothing really else to add here, except that this is pretty fun. Also pretty unbelievable given that the Islanders’ Aho has only scored three goals in 53 career games. The likelihood of them scoring on the same night is rare enough. But at the exact same time? Within seconds of each other? Probably the funniest thing to happen all season.

Now if we can just get them on the same team to combine for a goal.

—