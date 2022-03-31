PHT Morning Skate: Goligoski extension, reactions to Hall fine, and referee analysis

By Mar 31, 2022, 9:05 AM EDT
NHL News Links
Steve Babineau, Getty Images
0 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Minnesota Wild signed veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year contract extension on Wednesday. [Minnesota Wild]

• Reactions from the Minnesota Wild community. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Also a look at what it means for the Wild’s evolving salary cap situation. [PHT]

• Taking a look at the number of penalties and power plays for teams like the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche. What is going on here? [TSN]

• The Ottawa Senators and Quebec City are discussing a joint bid to host the 2023 World Junior Championships. [Sportsnet]

• Some reactions to Taylor Hall only being fined for his punch on Tuesday night. Here from the Toronto side. [Pension Plan Puppets]

• Now from the Boston side of things. [WEEI]

• Taking a look at Alex Ovechkin and load management in the NHL. [Japers’ Rink]

• The Arizona Coyotes are seeking a gambling law change in the state prior to the team’s temporary relocation to the Arizona State University campus. [Associated Press]

• Nashville Predators forward Tanner Jeannot was fined $2,000 for a kneeing incident against Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk on Tuesday night. [NHL]

More NHL News

Connor McDavid 100 points
Stunning numbers: Another 100-point season for Connor McDavid
Petr Mrazek Injury
NHL Injuries: Mrazek to miss 6 weeks, Campbell return close; Kotkaniemi out...
NHL Scores
NHL Rink Wrap: First shutout for Thompson, Panarin leads Rangers, 100 for...