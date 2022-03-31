Coyotes’ Keller leaves game on stretcher with leg injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scary scene for the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night as top scorer Clayton Keller suffered an ugly leg injury that forced him to leave their game against the San Jose Sharks on a stretcher.

The injury happened with less than six minutes to play in regulation as Keller was flying through the offensive zone with the puck. He appeared to lose an edge during a puck battle and fell awkwardly into the boards. It was obvious immediately that he was in severe pain and that it could be a potentially significant injury.

The only update from the Coyotes after the game is that Keller suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital. They will have an update on his status on Thursday.

“We’re sad to see him not just get hurt, but be in pain like that,” said Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny after the game. “We all feel for him, I think the game is almost irrelevant right now. Our thoughts & prayers go out to Kells.”

You can see the play in the video here.

Keller has been one of the bright spots for the Coyotes this season, currently leading the team with with 63 points (28 goals, 35 assists) in 67 games.

The Coyotes won Wednesday’s game by a 5-2 margin.

