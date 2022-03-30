Taylor Hall fined, not suspended, for punching Leafs’ Lyubushkin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety fined Bruins forward Taylor Hall $5K for punching (“roughing”) Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. While the Maple Leafs won on Tuesday, it could be a costly victory, as Lyubushkin, Petr Mrazek, and Justin Holl all left the game with injuries.

Hall clearly wasn’t happy with the hit Lyubushkin delivered right before the punch was thrown.

Here’s the full sequence:

Ilya Lyubushkin hit followed by Taylor Hall retaliation pic.twitter.com/mQYXsaicqg — Rink Rat Report (@RinkRatReport) March 30, 2022

Excessive or accurate, some compared Hall’s punch to the infamous Todd Bertuzzi – Steve Moore incident.

Here’s another angle of the punch:

Taylor Hall retaliates from behind against Ilya Lyubushkin Suspension incoming? 🤔pic.twitter.com/pN3uha9pac — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) March 30, 2022

Via Boston Hockey Now’s Joe Haggerty, the Bruins focused on officiating, as they believed officials should’ve made a boarding call.

“Taylor got upset and rightfully so. [David Pastrnak] had a hard, clean hit earlier in the game. We were told nobody likes to receive a hit like that and we got the same hit [on Hall],” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They’re communicating to us, and they have to back up their standard. If that’s their standard then that’s their standard, and it’s entirely up to them. So stick to your standard, I guess. I get why Taylor was upset.”

Meanwhile, Alexander Kerfoot shook off the general rough stuff from the Bruins.

“If they want to go around and do that, they’re more than welcome to,” Kerfoot said. “It doesn’t bother us at all.”

That said, injuries could bother the Maple Leafs quite a bit. Ideally, this early read on Ilya Lyubushkin points to Toronto dodging a bullet.

Morgan Rielly spoke to Lyubushkin after the game: “He seems like he’s going to be OK.” — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) March 30, 2022

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.