PHT Morning Skate: Could King, St. Louis remove interim coaching tags?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

Reviewing second day of NHL GM Meetings

• Tuesday presented the most pertinent news and notes from the latest NHL GM meetings. PHT’s Adam Gretz broke them down, including a projected $82.5M cap hit for next season, no-trade clauses being tracked more efficiently, tweaks to who will compete at the 2024 World Cup of Hockey, and more. [PHT]

• Broadly speaking, it seems like NHL teams mostly agree with my take that a playoff salary cap would be an overreaction to rare instances that seem suspicious, like the Lightning having Nikita Kucherov on LTIR before winning a Stanley Cup. Closing a “loophole” might lead to bigger problems. Here’s a little more about a matter that’s still at least being looked at by NHL GMs. [Sportsnet]

• Want even more? Gary Bettman expanded upon the playoff salary cap/LTIR discussion. [ESPN]

Other NHL/hockey links

• Understandably, the Avalanche are concerned after Nathan MacKinnon is getting an extra look at an injury. They might also want to be concerned about his temper, especially if MacKinnon was injured because of a fight with Matt Dumba. [PHT]

• Yes, the Maple Leafs beat the rival Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Yet, with possible injuries to Petr Mrazek, Justin Holl, and Ilya Lyubushkin, they likely left the action feeling unsettled. [Maple Leafs]

• A look at the perspectives Émilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato bring to the Canucks’ organization. [NHL.com]

• Canadiens GM Kent Hughes would like Martin St. Louis to remain with the Canadiens. At the moment, Martin St. Louis still has the “interim” tag as head coach. [TSN]

• Speaking of interim head coaches, Derek King’s no-nonsense reaction to the Blackhawks squandering a 4-0 lead to the Sabres impressed The Athletic’s Scott Powers. [The Athletic, sub required]

• Catch up on Tuesday’s NHL games and stories with the latest NHL Rink Wrap. [PHT]

More hockey news Goligoski extension only adds to murky Wild salary cap future Taylor Hall fined, not suspended, for punching Leafs’ Lyubushkin NHL Rink Wrap: Salary cap talk at GM meetings; costly win for Maple Leafs

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.