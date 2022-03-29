PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Melnyk; Pride win Isobel Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

Remembering Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, who died at age 62

• Sad news from Monday night: Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died at age 62. [PHT]

• The way the Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch sees it, “Eugene Melynk battled until the end.” [Ottawa Sun]

• Ian Mendes took a look at Melnyk’s legacy as Senators owner. [The Athletic]

• Hockey fans were among those who mourned Melnyk’s passing after all of the ups and downs. [PHT]

The Sens were putting together something with a ton of potential. Sad Melnyk won't be around to witness it. Sad evening. — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) March 29, 2022

Boston Pride win 2022 Isobel Cup, plus other NHL/hockey links

• The Boston Pride beat the Connecticut Whale 4-2 to win the 2022 PHF Isobel Cup on Monday. This makes them repeat champions, spanning the league’s transition from the NWHL to the PHF.

The Boston Pride complete the comeback and win the Isobel Cup 🏆 📸: @michelle_jay3 #Isobel2022 pic.twitter.com/31J4b6MbA2 — PHF (@PHF) March 29, 2022

• Speaking of the Premier Hockey Federation, American John Boynton is the chair of its Board of Governors. Boynton is also chairman of the company Yandex, Russia’s largest tech company. (Back in late February, the NHL suspended its relationship with business partners in Russia, Yandex included.) Alex Azzi provided a detailed account of the thorny situation at On Her Turf. [On Her Turf]

• No surprise to see the Avalanche top PHT’s Power Rankings this week, but beyond the Avs, there was some movement. [PHT]

• Great stuff from former PHT writer Marisa Ingemi on how colorblind (or color vision deficient) hockey players see the game. As a fellow colorblind person, there’s a lot of good stuff here. It’s not always the easiest thing to describe, might have to steal a few phrases like “color doesn’t pop for me in the same way.” [Five Thirty Eight]

• So far, it sure seems like the Panthers haven’t missed a beat with Andrew Brunette as their (interim?) head coach. Apparently he’s loving the experience, too. [The Ahtletic, sub required]

• The NHL upheld Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter‘s one-game suspension for slashing Axel Jonsson-Fjallby (Capitals). [NHL]

• In case you missed it, Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. [Lightning]

• The NCAA’s Frozen Four is set: Michigan, Denver, Minnesota, and Minnesota State made it. With that, you might want a rundown of the teams, the schedule, and more. ESPN broke down the Frozen Four in helpful detail. [ESPN]

• Everyone, we’re entering that time when NHL teams go after NCAA standouts. The New York Post’s Mollie Walker provided the lowdown on Bobby Trivigno, whose future may end up being with one of the Rangers, Islanders, Panthers, or Predators. [Mollie Walker]

• During the first day of the latest NHL GM meetings, officiating was a talking point. Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas mixed acknowledging some frustration with the occasional lack of calls for Auston Matthews with the understanding that the league is working on it. And also that you tend to notice officiating most when you’re on the losing end of things. [The Canadian Press]

• Johnny Gaudreau is making his way into Hart Trophy discussions. [Sportsnet]

• In more immediate Gaudreau news, he joined Cam Talbot and Leon Draisaitl as the NHL’s three stars of the week. [NHL]

More hockey news Concern is ‘high’ for MacKinnon injury; likely hurt in fight NHL salary cap projected at $82.5 million next season; More from GM meetings Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at 62

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.