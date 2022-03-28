Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• During the weekend semifinals, Boston Pride beat the Toronto Six, while the Connecticut Whale defeated the Minnesota Whitecaps. With that, the Pride face the Whale in the 2022 PHF Isobel Cup Final on Monday. [Canadian Press]

• After the weekend, the 2022 Frozen Four is also set. Minnesota will face Minnesota St., while Denver faces Michigan. The winners of those two games will then square off to determine the 2022 NCAA Ice Hockey champions. [NCAA]

• When the Kings face the Kraken on Monday, Todd McLellan will reach 1,000 games as an NHL head coach. He spoke with NHL.com’s Dan Greenspan about his journey, and coaching philosophy [NHL.com]

• Andrew Copp and Evgenii Dadonov have been in headlines for trades that did and didn’t happen. Both might be worth adding in your fantasy league. [NBC Sports Edge]

• A look at how the Canucks’ penalty kill is factoring into the team’s push for playoff contention. [Sportsnet]

• Insight on William Nylander sliding to the Maple Leafs’ third line, at least for now. [TSN]

• PHT’s Adam Gretz looks at Jakub Voracek‘s rare mix of high assists (43) and low goals (five). [PHT]

• Scouting Reports for prospects who were traded at the deadline. [EP Rinkside, sub required]

• Which seats represent the best spots to take in a game, from a scouting perspective, or otherwise?. [Hockey Arsenal]

• Want more details about Matthew Savoie than my not-very-helpful note that he powered one of my best teams in NHL 21 franchise mode? Scott Wheeler and Daniel Nugent-Bowman break down an interesting prospect with scoring potential. [The Athletic, sub required]

