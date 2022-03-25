Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Premier Hockey Federation playoff begin today. Here’s a preview of the 2022 Isobel Cup playoffs. [Raw Charge]

• Looking an X-factors for each of the six teams vying for the Isobel Cup. [The Ice Garden]

• Why Sean Monahan and Milan Lucic should spend some nights as healthy scratches down the stretch. [Flames Nation]

• On Nicklas Backstrom and a look at his numbers since coming back from a hip injury. [Japers’ Rink]

• Will the Golden Knights end up missing the playoffs? [Five Thirty Eight]

• There is still no hearing set between the NHL and NHLPA regarding Evander Kane‘s grievance with the Sharks. [San Jose Hockey Now]

I can not be more excited to announce the launch of March Munch cereal. Cinnamon Toast Crunch has never looked so good! This is a dream come true, growing up I never could have imagined this being a possibility! Available at Shaw’s, Star Market and Market Basket. pic.twitter.com/gqL1EgB1i5 — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 23, 2022

• Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway has been fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment. [NHL.com]

• As the NCAA men’s Division I tournament got underway, Lindenwood University has announced it will add a men’s team to begin play in the fall. [College Hockey News]

• Which NHL prospects should you keep an eye on during the NCAA men’s tournament? [Daily Faceoff]

• Time to start showing some love for Yegor Sharangovich of the Devils. [The Hockey News]

• “The International Ice Hockey Federation council has asked an independent ethics board to investigate the Russian Hockey Federation and former IIHF president Rene Fasel over issues related to the war in Ukraine.” [PHT]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.