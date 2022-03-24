Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Patrice Bergeron is likely back for the Bruins tonight after missing three games due an elbow infection that required a surgical procedure. [NHL.com]
• The NCAA men’s Division I tournament begins today with Michigan as the top overall seed. [College Hockey News]
• Evgenii Dadonov remains with the Golden Knights after the NHL ruled that trade to Anaheim has been invalidated due to a no-trade clause that was not honored. [PHT]
• “The expectation is that the Golden Knights will try to trade Dadonov to a team not in playoff contention. Teams can make trades after the deadline, but the player would not be eligible to play for the remainder of the season.” [Las Vegas Sun]
• Petr Mrazek made 20 saves and helped the Maple Leafs edge the Devils 3-2 in his first start since being waived. “That’s how hockey is. Things turn around quick.” [TSN]
Mo Seider is a beast pic.twitter.com/Z4rWhXdajx
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 23, 2022
• Not long ago, Semyon Varlamov‘s name was in trade rumors. He’s been great of late for the Islanders. [NY Hockey Now]
• What ingredients did the last 10 Stanley Cup champions all have in common? [Daily Faceoff]
• The Atlantic Division powered up at the NHL trade deadline. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Craig Anderson on staying in Buffalo: “And I think at the end of the day, the Buffalo Sabres want me as their goaltender right now. I think that emotionally is reassuring. So I’m going to be enthusiastic about it.” [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• “The Jets’ faith in Hellebuyck has been evident and it’s games like this one that reinforce why he’s the foundation for this group and has the ability to have a massive impact as this playoff chase goes into overdrive.” [Sportsnet]
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.