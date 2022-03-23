Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Petr Mrazek cleared waivers and is ready for a reset going forward with the Maple Leafs. [Toronto Star]

• Mark Giordano on his first day in Toronto: “I haven’t been really nervous for a practice in a long time. But I was anxious to get out there today.” [NHL.com]

• Now that the trade deadline has passed, who are the true contenders and pretenders around the NHL? [PHT]

• “Evidence emerged on Tuesday that there is correspondence proving the no-trade paperwork at the core of the Evgenii Dadonov trade dispute was filed correctly and on time, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, adding to the uncertainty over whether or not a deal between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks will go through.” [Sportsnet]

• Why certain NHL players like Jakob Chychrun and Jake DeBrusk did not move on trade deadline day. [The Hockey News]

• The past week has shown how Kyle Davidson plans to run the Blackhawks as their GM. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Now that Claude Giroux is in Florida, who should serve as the next captain of the Flyers? [Broad Street Hockey]

• Should the Wild have traded Cam Talbot instead of Kaapo Kähkönen? “They kept giving Talbot games when he was struggling to get him to snap out of it instead of riding the hot goaltender. That arguably kept both goalies in the slump they were in. Talbot has been streaky his entire career, making him better suited for the backup role he will soon be in.” [Zone Coverage]

• How will trade deadline moves affect the fantasy hockey world? [NBC Sports Edge]

• Lou Lamoriello says the Islanders need to make “hockey trades” to improve the roster. What could that look like? [Eye on Isles]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.