PHT Morning Skate

• How Rickard Rakell fits into the plans of Penguins GM Ron Hextall. [Pensburgh]

• Will not picking up goaltending help come back to bite the Maple Leafs? [Sportsnet]

• The NHLPA is now involved in the Evgenii Dadonov no-trade clause dispute. [TSN]

• Johan Larsson will serve as a reliable pickup for the Capitals. [Washington Hockey Now]

• Doctors found a blood clot in the right leg of Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg. He will not skate for the next two weeks and the team has not ruled him out from returning before the end of the regular season. [The Athletic]

Cracking up at Deslauriers dragging Karlsson out of the crease pic.twitter.com/3tRjx1oxKF — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 22, 2022

• Sabres GM Kevyn Adams explains why the team was so quiet on trade deadline day. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• “The Calgary Flames organization has launched a $125-million lawsuit against its insurers for losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. … In a statement of claim filed in Calgary Court of Queen’s Bench, the team says the coronavirus fits squarely within the contemplated coverage it purchased from a group of six different insurers.” [Calgary Herald]

• Madison, Wisconsin will host the 2022 IIHF U18 women’s world championship after the tournament was canceled the past two years. [On Her Turf]

• Ranking the best players on each team that were acquired via trade. [NBC Sports Edge]

