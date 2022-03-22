Top player in the NHL on Monday Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

Even though he does not have a new contract extension yet, the Nashville Predators still held on to Filip Forsberg at the NHL Trade Deadline on Monday. He rewarded them with a hat trick in their 6-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night, giving him 35 goals on the season. That goal total set a new single season franchise record for most goals in a season as he continues to have an incredible season. He has scored those 35 goals in just 50 games. That would be a 57.4 goal pace over 82 games. He is not the only Predators forward having a huge season. Matt Duchene also scored two goals on Monday night to give him 34 goals on the season. They are both closing in on 40 goals for the season, something no Predators player has ever done before. Combined with a Norris caliber season from Roman Josi on defense and another sensational performance from Jusse Saros in goal and they all have the Predators headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth year in a row.

Highlights from around the NHL on Monday

Speaking of milestones, Troy Terry scored his 30th goal of the season for the Anaheim Ducks. Nobody expected that this season. It is a beautiful shot as well.

Brad Marchand scored two goals for the Boston Bruins, including this beautiful overtime game-winning goal against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.

Stopping Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar on a 2-on-1 rush in overtime seems impossible. The Edmonton Oilers could not stop them on this play.

Three takeaways from the NHL on Monday

Cam Talbot gets shut out

Goaltending has been a big concern for the Minnesota Wild lately, and on the same day that they acquired Marc-Andre fleury in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks Cam Talbot stops all 28 shots he faces in a 3-0 shutout win over the Vegas Golden Knights. New trade deadline acquisition Nicolaus Deslauriers scored the game’s opening goal in the win for Minnesota is it maintains the second playoff spot in the Central Division.

Golden Knights did not have a good day

Not only did the Vegas Golden Knights get shut out, 3-0, to make their fight for a playoff spot even more difficult, but they also have an embarrassing situation with a trade they tried to make with the Anaheim Ducks. They had intended to send Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Ryan Kesler‘s contract in a move that would have created some much-needed salary cap space. The problem is that Dadonov had a no-trade clause in his contract that included Anaheim and nobody knew about it until after the trade was processed. We will have more on this on Tuesday, but the problem could be anything from Ottawa not disclosing the no-trade clause to Vegas when Dadonov was traded their in July, to Vegas not doing its own due diligence on its own player’s contract. Either way, it is not a fight between the NHL and the NHLPA and a major headache for the Golden Knights.

Another NHL Trade Deadline day in the books

Overall there were 33 total trades and 54 total players that switched teams on Monday. We have all of the winners and losers here. See all of the trades here.

Tuesday’s big story

Aside from all of the new players on new teams making their debuts, there is a great matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Tampa Bay Lightning. Also another significant day in the Western Conference playoff race with Edmonton, Dallas, Vegas, Nashville, and Los Angeles all in action.

Monday’s NHL Scores

Boston Bruins 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (OT)

Minnesota Wild 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0

Colorado Avalanche 3, Edmonton Oilers 2

Nashville Predators 6, Anaheim Ducks 3

