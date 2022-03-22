Kings unsure if Doughty will be able to return this season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — If the Los Angeles Kings reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018, they might have to do it without Drew Doughty as general manager Rob Blake cannot say if the standout defenseman will play again this season.

Doughty has missed the past six games after sustaining an upper-injury injury against Boston on March 7. The two-time Stanley Cup winner and blue-line anchor leads Kings defensemen with seven goals and 24 assists in 39 games.

“It’s a little early to say,” Blake said Monday. “I think we’ll exhaust every option possible. I mean, he’s out there skating now but not participating in drills and things. That’ll be an assessment with the doctor in the next few days to understand the next step to see if he can come back and play.”

Los Angeles is missing five of its six defensemen that played on opening night, a group that includes the top pair of Doughty and Mikey Anderson.

Blake said Anderson is likely to miss at least another month after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Bruins.

Tobias Bjornfot, who has been out with a lower-body injury, could return to practice this week. Matt Roy could be back on the ice from his lower-body injury next week.

