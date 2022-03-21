Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Now that their longtime captain is in Florida, what is life going to be like for the Flyers after Claude Giroux? [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• The Maple Leafs waived Petr Mrazek and signed Finnish netminder Harri Säteri, who was part of Finland’s Olympic team. Säteri will need to clear waivers before officially joining Toronto. Will another NHL team spoil Kyle Dubas‘ plans? [Pension Plan Puppets]

• Aaron Ekblad has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will likely miss the remainder of the regular season for the Panthers. [Daily Faceoff]

• Hampus Lindholm gives the Bruins a stronger blue line and improves their Stanley Cup chances. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Paul Stastny is a player who could really give the Wild a boost. [Zone Coverage]

• On the Senators trading for Travis Hamonic: “On the surface, the simple explanation for this is that Sens management have decided that they need some veteran help on the blue line if the team is going to take a step forward next year. Hamonic, who will be 32 before the start of next year, certainly fits the bill in that regard. Once you scratch a bit beyond the surface, however, it becomes a lot more difficult to justify the deal. Hamonic has, frankly, been quite bad the last few years.” [Silver Seven Sens]

• The Ohio State women topped Minnesota Duluth 3-2 to win the school’s first national title. [NCAA]

• Michigan, Minnesota State, Western Michigan and Denver are your top seeds for the men’s tournament, which begins on Thursday. [USCHO]

Missed this larceny from UMD G Ryan Fanti on Sasson earlier pic.twitter.com/9ivQqaFbyB — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 20, 2022

• Having a good trade deadline is nice, but it’s a long way to winning a Stanley Cup. [Spector’s Hockey]

• What would a desirable First Round matchup look like for the Penguins? [Pensburgh]

• An overtime goal, a 40-minute review and the wild ending to the CCHA title game. [College Hockey News]

• The 2022 Isobel Cup bracket is set. [The Ice Garden]

• Why Val Nichushkin and Ryan Pulock will help your fantasy hockey teams this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

