Jake DeBrusk extension with Bruins could still end with trade

Jake DeBrusk wanted out from the Bruins earlier this season. That still could wind up happening, but in the meantime general manager Don Sweeney did interested teams a favor in giving forward a two-year, $8 million extension.

The 25-year-old has netted 15 goals and 26 points in 57 games this season and has been productive since news of his trade request went public in late November. Since Nov. 30 he is tied for third on the team with 12 goals.

While DeBrusk gets a new deal, this doesn’t mean he’ll remain with the team through its duration.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, despite the signing, the trade request has not been rescinded. DeBrusk could be dealt today or some time over the summer. Signing him now provides cost certainty for interested teams and gives them an idea where he would fit under their salary cap.

DeBrusk could have been a restricted free agent this summer with arbitration rights who was due a $4.4 million qualifying offer. Now he’ll be an unrestricted free agent when this new deal expires.

