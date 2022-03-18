Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• As the Flyers head to Ottawa, Claude Giroux will not be joining them as the team is sitting him out ahead of the trade deadline. [TSN]
• Which “glue guys” could be on the move to sure up the rosters of Stanley Cup contenders? [NHL.com]
• Some pre-NHL trade deadline fantasy hockey nuggets for you. [NBC Sports Edge]
• A preview of this weekend’s women’s Frozen Four, which features Northeastern vs. Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State vs. Yale. [The Ice Garden]
• Ève Gascon will become the first woman to play in the QMJHL since November 2000 when Charline Labonte played for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. [CTV]
• The Golden Knights ended their five-game losing streak Thursday night but lost Jack Eichel to injury. [PHT]
• Oliver Kylington is having quite a breakout season for the Flames. [The Hockey News]
• Have the Maple Leafs found goaltending help in Erik Källgren? [Sportsnet]
• Sounds like a wrist injury is what’s been hampering Canucks forward Elias Pettersson. [Canucks Army]
• Why 2022 NHL draft prospect Logan Cooley could fit well with the Kraken. [Sound of Hockey]
