PHT Morning Skate

• As the Flyers head to Ottawa, Claude Giroux will not be joining them as the team is sitting him out ahead of the trade deadline. [TSN]

• Which “glue guys” could be on the move to sure up the rosters of Stanley Cup contenders? [NHL.com]

• Some pre-NHL trade deadline fantasy hockey nuggets for you. [NBC Sports Edge]

• A preview of this weekend’s women’s Frozen Four, which features Northeastern vs. Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State vs. Yale. [The Ice Garden]

• Ève Gascon will become the first woman to play in the QMJHL since November 2000 when Charline Labonte played for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. [CTV]

• The Golden Knights ended their five-game losing streak Thursday night but lost Jack Eichel to injury. [PHT]

• Oliver Kylington is having quite a breakout season for the Flames. [The Hockey News]

• Have the Maple Leafs found goaltending help in Erik Källgren? [Sportsnet]

• Sounds like a wrist injury is what’s been hampering Canucks forward Elias Pettersson. [Canucks Army]

• Why 2022 NHL draft prospect Logan Cooley could fit well with the Kraken. [Sound of Hockey]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.