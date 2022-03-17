Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Matty Beniers, Luke Hughes, and Devon Levi are among the 10 finalists for the 2021-22 Hobey Baker Award. [College Hockey News]

• Good news for Jakob Chychrun, the Coyotes, and potential suitors. The defenseman’s ankle injury isn’t as serious as originally believed and he should be back on the ice within two weeks. [TSN]

• What the Calle Järnkrok trade means for the Flames’ salary cap picture. [Flames Nation]

• If Kyle Dubas is going to upgrade the Maple Leafs’ blue line, who should he target? [NBC Sports Edge]

• What the last five Stanley Cup champions did at the trade deadline. [Sportsnet]

• How goalies moving teams mid-season can be a recipe for disaster. [Daily Faceoff]

"It's going to be a waste of eight days." Darryl Sutter on Wild Card teams facing the Colorado Avalanche in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/FmH7fItBW5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2022

• Steve Yzerman has plenty to do this summer to improve the Red Wings and help bring them back to being a playoff team. [Winging it in Motown]

• Roman Josi: 2021-22 Norris Trophy winner? [A to Z Nashville Sports]

• Looking at the absences of key Golden Knights and how they’ve affected the team’s place in the standings. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• A lower-body injury will keep Tyler Bozak out of the Blues lineup for a month. [Post-Dispatch]

