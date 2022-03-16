Tomáš Hertl staying with Sharks with 8-year, $65.1M extension

Cross Tomáš Hertl off the list of potential players available before Monday’s 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline. The San Jose Sharks and the center worked out an eight-year extension to keep the 28-year-old in the fold.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the deal is worth $65.1 million and features a full no-trade clause in the first three seasons and a limited no-trade clause for the final five.

“Tomas has evolved into a premier top-line centerman in the league, competing against the NHL’s best players every single night and delivering significant results,” said assistant general manager Joe Will. “There are few centermen in the NHL with his combination of physical and dynamic play and he is a player that you build a franchise around. We are fortunate to have two of the league’s top centermen on one team with Tomas and Logan Couture.

“By agreeing to this contract, Tomas is cementing his path with the Sharks, following in the footsteps of some incredible players who have worn the Sharks crest. He has shown that he wants to play in San Jose for years to come and it shows his dedication to the organization and community since he joined the team in 2012. We are thrilled to have Tomas for another eight years.”

As Hertl played through this season, the last on his current deal, there was never any certainty that the Sharks would move him. With the franchise in a downward trajectory, it would make sense for Will, who is running things while GM Doug Wilson is on medical leave, to get a boatload of assets for a player who can provide 20-plus goals and 45-plus points.

While Hertl’s name was in the rumor mill he was also reportedly not being shopped around by the Sharks as the two sides hoped to work out an extension.

“I’m probably lying if I say I was always fine,” Hertl said Monday of seeing his name in trade rumors. “Still, inside your head, anywhere you look, you read Twitter, you’re watching — especially my dad, he always watches NHL Network — your name’s here. It’s new for me because I was never in this position. It’s not always fun to look at what’s happening with your name.”

The Sharks are the only franchise Hertl’s ever known after being selected 17th overall in 2012. He was in his early NHL days when the team was a powerhouse in the Western Conference. Now they’re on the decline as they look to develop their youth and return to the status of being a perennial playoff team again.

“There’s a lot of good players here, and young guys coming, I don’t think they want to rebuild,” Hertl added. “Especially our owner, Hasso, he wants to keep winning. Get on the winning track.”

This is a big commitment by both player and team, one that should signal the Sharks will invest to improve the rest of the roster sooner than later.

