Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Rest in peace, Jean Potvin. The 72-year-old, who was part of two Islanders Stanley Cup winning teams and the brother of Denis, passed away this week. [Islanders]

• If he does end up getting traded, the Flyers will miss the intangibles that captain Claude Giroux has brought for over a decade. [Broad Street Hockey]

• A look at GM Brian MacLellan‘s trade history with the Capitals. [Japers’ Rink]

• Brad Treliving sees a big opportunity this season, so the Flames GM is looking to strengthen ahead of next week’s trade deadline. [Sportsnet]

• Over the past week the Penguins have shown the NHL’s best teams do not intimidate them. [Pensburgh]

• The Sabres did their best Jackie Moon impression as they dressed up for Sunday’s Heritage Classic. Here’s the story behind the look. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

Happy to welcome this legend back to the Tank tonight! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/lQlmAhNy7T — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 16, 2022

• Opposing goaltenders stand in the way of the Canucks making a run at a Western Conference playoff spot. [Pass it to Bulis]

• Drake Batherson will be back soon after suffering a high-ankle sprain following a check by goaltender Aaron Dell, which led to a suspension. Batherson said Dell has not reached out to him since the play. “I’ve never heard from him after the hit, so… oh well. It’s in the past.” [TSN]

• Updates on some of hockey’s top prospects, like Owen Power, Brock Faber, Kent Johnson, and others. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Comparing Jared McCann‘s five-year, $25 million extension to others around the NHL. [Sound of Hockey]

• Which team sports the NHL’s best goaltending tandem? [Daily Faceoff]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.