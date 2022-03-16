PHT Morning Skate: RIP Jean Potvin; Flames looking to add at trade deadline

By Mar 16, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
jean potvin
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
• Rest in peace, Jean Potvin. The 72-year-old, who was part of two Islanders Stanley Cup winning teams and the brother of Denis, passed away this week. [Islanders]

• If he does end up getting traded, the Flyers will miss the intangibles that captain Claude Giroux has brought for over a decade. [Broad Street Hockey]

• A look at GM Brian MacLellan‘s trade history with the Capitals. [Japers’ Rink]

• Brad Treliving sees a big opportunity this season, so the Flames GM is looking to strengthen ahead of next week’s trade deadline. [Sportsnet]

• Over the past week the Penguins have shown the NHL’s best teams do not intimidate them. [Pensburgh]

• The Sabres did their best Jackie Moon impression as they dressed up for Sunday’s Heritage Classic. Here’s the story behind the look. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Opposing goaltenders stand in the way of the Canucks making a run at a Western Conference playoff spot. [Pass it to Bulis]

Drake Batherson will be back soon after suffering a high-ankle sprain following a check by goaltender Aaron Dell, which led to a suspension. Batherson said Dell has not reached out to him since the play. “I’ve never heard from him after the hit, so… oh well. It’s in the past.” [TSN]

• Updates on some of hockey’s top prospects, like Owen Power, Brock Faber, Kent Johnson, and others. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Comparing Jared McCann‘s five-year, $25 million extension to others around the NHL. [Sound of Hockey]

• Which team sports the NHL’s best goaltending tandem? [Daily Faceoff]

