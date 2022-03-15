Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has officially moved ahead of another NHL legend and has just two more to catch.

Watch that milestone goal in the video above.

Alex Ovechkin scores goal 767, passes Jagr for third all-time in NHL history

With his goal on Tuesday against the Islanders, Ovechkin scored the 767th goal of his NHL career, officially moving him into sole possession of third place on the NHL’s all-time goal scoring list. That goal moves him ahead of Jaromir Jagr, who he tied a week ago with a pair of goals against the Calgary Flames.

Jagr congratulated Ovechkin for scoring goal 767 to stand alone at third-place all-time. Being that Jagr keeps trucking along, he also provided a playful (?) warning to encourage Ovechkin to score more goals:

A very special congratulations from Jaromir Jagr to Alex Ovechkin (plus a little surprise at the end). 😉 pic.twitter.com/HGgSlqRTaQ — NHL (@NHL) March 16, 2022

Ovechkin now finds himself trailing only Wayne Gretzky (894 career goals) and Gordie Howe (801 career goals) on the NHL’s all-time list. Ovechkin reached 767 goals in game 1,256 of his already-historic career.

His goal is also his 37th of the season as he continues to defy everything we know about goal scoring and what players are capable of into their late 30s.

If he reaches that 53 goal mark it would be tied for the third-highest mark of his career and have him finish the season with 783 for his career, putting him just 18 behind Howe for second place on the all-time list. Barring injury, he should move into the second place spot sometime early next season.

