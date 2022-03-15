Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Why Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting deserves the Calder Trophy over Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Trevor Zegras, and others. [TSN]

• The NHL suspended Auston Matthews two games for his high cross-check on Rasmus Dahlin during Sunday’s Heritage Classic. [PHT]

• Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones on his 34-game goal drought: “I think I’m playing pretty well, moving the puck well. I just can’t put the puck in the net. It’s just frustrating the hell out of me this entire year.” [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Teams are reportedly pursuing 2023 draft picks over those that could be used for the 2022 NHL draft. [Daily Faceoff]

• Meet the 2022 Minnesota State High School All Hockey Hair Team and marvel at all that salad:

• Now that Josh Manson is off to Colorado, how should the Ducks approach the trade deadline? [Crashing the Pond]

• It’s a lost season for the Islanders but their veterans are still showing the kids why winning matters. [NY Hockey Now]

• From Tony DeAngelo to Pavel Buchnevich to Jack Eichel, ranking the top acquisitions of the 2021-22 season so far. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Reviewing the adidas limited set of retail throwback sweaters that features the likes of the Sharks, Penguins, Kings, and Nordiques. [Hockey by Design]

• It’ll be Northeastern vs. Minnesota Duluth and No. 1 seeded Ohio State vs. Yale in the women’s Frozen Four. [The Ice Garden]

• Capitals forward Anthony Mantha talks about coming back from shoulder surgery and last season’s deadline trade. [NHL.com]

