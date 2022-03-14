Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• For the fourth straight time, the U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey team has won gold. After topping Canada 5-0, the U.S. has now won four of the last five Paralympic Sled Hockey gold medals. [Olympic Talk]

• Jakob Chychrun is back in Arizona to be evaluated after suffering a lower-body injury against the Bruins on Saturday. [TSN]

• Another game, another poor goaltending performance from the Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]

• The Sabres are hoping their Heritage Classic win goes a long way to bettering the team’s culture. [NHL.com]

• Tomas Hertl: Will he stay or will he go? [The Hockey News]

• Good read on how the PHF’s Metropolitan Riveters’ Black Rosie the Riveter jerseys were created. [The Ice Garden]

• “Leaders of the Ukrainian community in Edmonton are calling on police to treat a ‘violent attack’ on members after an Oilers game last week as a hate crime. According to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council, fans displaying Ukrainian flags were assaulted by men outside Rogers Place on March 9.” [CTV]

• How to increase the diversity in coaching around hockey. [Daily Faceoff]

• “How sports can help curb climate change and make the skies cleaner” [The Score]

• Dylan Strome, Trevor Moore, and Craig Smith will help your fantasy hockey teams this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.