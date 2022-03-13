2021-22 NHL Trade Tracker

By Mar 13, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
The ProHockeyTalk 2021-22 NHL Trade Tracker is your one-stop shop for all completed deals. The 2022 NHL trade deadline is Monday, March 21 at 3 p.m. ET.

March 3, 2022
San Jose Sharks: Alex Stalock
Edmonton Oilers: Future considerations

March 2, 2022
Calgary Flames: Michael McNiven
Montreal Canadiens: Future considerations

Feb. 22, 2022
Arizona Coyotes: 2024 seventh-round pick
Bruins Bruins: Michael Callahan

Feb. 21, 2022
Arizona Coyotes: Future considerations
Toronto Maple Leafs: Carter Hutton

Feb. 19, 2022 (Link)
Arizona Coyotes: Nick Ritchie, 2025 conditional second-round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs: Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin

Feb. 14, 2022 (Link)
Calgary Flames: Tyler Toffoli
Montreal Canadiens: Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 fifth-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick

Feb. 12, 2022
Minnesota Wild: Brandon Braddock
Montreal Canadiens: Andrew Hammond

Feb. 1, 2022
Nashville Predators: Jimmy Huntington
Tampa Bay Lightning: Anthony Richard

Feb. 1, 2022
Dallas Stars: Alexey Lipanov
Tampa Bay Lightning: Tye Felhaber

Jan. 5, 2022
Chicago Blackhawks: Sam Lafferty
Pittsburgh Penguins: Alex Nylander

Dec. 29, 2021
Minnesota Wild: Nolan Stevens
St. Louis Blues: Will Bitten

Dec. 15, 2021
New Jersey Devils: Jon Gillies
St. Louis Blues: Future considerations

Dec. 9, 2021
Chicago Blackhawks: Kurtis Gabriel
Toronto Maple Leafs: Chad Krys

Dec. 2, 2021 (Link)
Buffalo Sabres: Malcolm Subban
Chicago Blackhawks: Future considerations

Nov. 30, 2021
Nashville Predators: Kole Sherwood
Ottawa Senators: Future considerations

Nov. 16, 2021
St. Louis Blues: Future considerations
Toronto Maple Leafs: Kyle Clifford

Nov. 4, 2021 (Link)
Buffalo Sabres: Johnny Boychuk
New York Islanders: Future considerations

Nov. 4, 2021 (Link)
Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, 2022 conditional first-round pick, 2023 conditional second-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel, 2023 conditional third-round pick

Oct. 24, 2021
Ottawa Senators: Dylan Gambrell
San Jose Sharks: 2022 seventh-round pick

