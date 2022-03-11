Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Willie O’Ree has joined the ownership group of the PHF’s Boston Pride. [The Ice Garden]

• “Ève Gascon could become the first woman to play in the QMJHL since Charline Labonté did so in 2000-01 after getting called up by the QMJHL’s Gatineau Olympiques.” [The Hockey News]

• The U.S. Paralympic team routed China 11-0 to advance to the gold medal game. [USA Hockey]

• Kris Letang is reportedly seeking an extension in the 5-year, $35 million range. The Penguins would like something shorter. [Daily Faceoff]

• Gabriel Landeskog was not happy with the officiating during Thursday’s loss to Carolina: “In 11 years, I’ve never sat and talked about referees in a press conference ever. It’s unfortunate because that’s a playoff (type) game tonight.” [Sportsnet]

• Kevin Fiala has really been showing his creative side on the ice this season for the Wild. [Zone Coverage]

• Are you prepared for a potential Michael Bunting, 26-year-old Calder Trophy winner? [The Leafs Nation]

Jack Eichel: yeah, it's about the loudest I've heard this building ever. Really, it only took seven years and me leaving to get into the game……..they must just be booing me because they wish I was still here 👀 @WKBW pic.twitter.com/2FatvHS1d7 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 11, 2022

• The issues currently hindering the Rangers cannot be solved through trades alone. [Gotham Sports Network]

• Some fantasy hockey nuggets as your league playoffs approach. [NBC Sports Edge]

• The Ontario Hockey League has expelled Flint Firebirds president Terry Christensen ‘for conduct that is prejudicial to the welfare of the league.’ … “The move comes at the conclusion of an investigation into Christensen’s conduct after an allegation was brought forward through the league’s player communication system. The investigation found that remarks Christensen made violated the OHL Harassment and Abuse/Diversity Policy.” [TSN]

