Joe Pavelski signs one-year, $5.5M extension to stay with Stars

Joe Pavelski is staying in Dallas for at least another season as the Stars extended the 37-year-old with a one-year, $5.5 million deal. He can earn up to another $500,000 via a games played bonus, per Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News, and the contract contains a full no-movement clause.

“In his three seasons here, Joe has proven to be one of the strongest, most respected voices in the dressing room, as well as being one of the most consistent performers on the ice,” said Stars general manager Jim Nill. “He has played at an All-Star level this season, and by signing this deal now, it is a testament to what he sees in this organization and how this organization values what he brings day-in and day-out. He is a true professional, an incredible leader, and an example to everyone in our organization of what the standard is.”

In 56 games this season Pavelski has scored 22 goals and recorded a team-high 59 points. He could have been an unrestricted free agent this summer, but the former longtime Shark has found a home in Dallas. His goal and point totals have increased in each of his three seasons with the Stars.

Done deal. ✍ Joe Pavelski is staying in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/xhy6BZeqdB — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 11, 2022

The idea of staying in Dallas was a priority for Pavelski and his family, as he said in December.

“We love it there,” Pavelski said of his family. “Things couldn’t be any better for us right now. The family’s doing great. It’s a great city. Really enjoy the guys in the locker room and the team. For us right now, that’s probably the No. 1 option.”

Nill told The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun last month that bringing back Pavelski was top of his to-do list. He’s developed great chemistry on a line with the team’s second- and third-leading scorers in Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. With both of his linemates under 25, there’s also the benefit of his veteran experience helping two young cornerstones of the franchise’s future.

