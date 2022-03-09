Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Which moves at the 2021 NHL trade deadline worked and which ones did not? [The Score]

• Phil Kessel left Tuesday’s game after one shift to be with his wife as she gave birth to their child. Getting on the ice that short time allowed Kessel to extend his consecutive games played streak to 956. [Arizona Sports]

• The Capitals released a statement condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. [NBC Sports Washington]

• Semyon Varlamov‘s play could make him attractive to potential suitors looking to upgrade in net. [NY Hockey Now]

• How does the Wild’s recent slump affect GM Bill Guerin’s approach to the trade deadline? [Daily Faceoff]

• Canadiens GM Kent Hughes on the trade deadline, Martin St. Louis’ job as interim head coach, Carey Price and more. [Sportsnet]

• A look at why the offensive zone has given the Golden Knights issues this season. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• The Olympics put Jamie Lee Rattray’s talents on full display. [The Hockey News]

• Jakob Chychrun appears to be off the Maple Leafs’ radar. [The Leafs Nation]

• Jack Drury and Jordan Spence are among the top AHL prospects in the game right now. [NBC Sports Edge]

