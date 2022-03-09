Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even though Alex Ovechkin did not get his milestone goal on Wednesday night, another Washington Capitals player did reach a personal milestone in their 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Center Nicklas Backstrom became the 93rd player in NHL history to record 1,000 career points in the NHL when he assisted on T.J Oshie’s power play goal in the third period to tie the game, 2-2. It was Backstrom’s second point of the game.

Along with Ovechkin he has been one of the Capitals’ core players over the past decade and a half and has been one of the key cogs in their consistent success during that time.

He has been one the best playmakers of his era and has a strong Hall of Fame argument at this point.

The Capitals ended up losing the game in overtime on a Connor McDavid goal.

The game went to overtime thanks to a game tying Oshie goal with 0.8 seconds to play.

