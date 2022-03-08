Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• From Claude Giroux to Jakob Chychrun to Tomas Hertl, ranking the potential NHL trade deadline targets. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Looking at Giroux and what his future might hold. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• How will Kyle Dubas go about upgrading the Maple Leafs’ blue line? [TSN]

• Could P.K. Subban be another player on the move? The Devils will not offer him a contract extension before the March 21 trade deadline. [The Score]

• Cap space could be a weapon for Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen. [1st Ohio Battery]

Help -all we need is love pic.twitter.com/2PcU68xrw8 — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) March 7, 2022

• On this International Women’s Day, a look at the 25 most powerful women in hockey. [Sportsnet]

• The PHF’s Toronto Six have been sold to a group led by Angela James, Anthony Stewart, Bernice Carnegie, and Ted Nolan. [The Ice Garden]

• Nicklas Backstrom is three points away from reaching 1,000 for his NHL career, and he’s done it very quietly. [NHL.com]

• Coming off a week where he netted two hat tricks and was the NHL’s No. 1 star, what will Jason Robertson‘s next contract look like? [Daily Faceoff]

• What’s going on with the Penguins’ secondary scoring? [Pensburgh]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.