Alex Ovechkin ties Jagr at 766 goals, third all-time in NHL history

With two goals as the Capitals beat the Flames, Alex Ovechkin reached 766 goals for his career, tying Jaromir Jagr for third all-time in NHL history.

First, Ovechkin moved within one of Jagr with the sort of goal he’s been scoring more often this season: not just a tally from his “office.” Instead, Ovechkin helped to create some chaos, then stole a puck and then scored quickly:

Later on in the game, Ovechkin scored an empty-netter to tie Jagr at 766 goals.

It was quite the finish between the Capitals and Flames, as Calgary managed to score after that empty-netter. Ovechkin generated two decent last-gasp efforts at another empty-netter, but couldn’t break his tie with Jagr on Tuesday.

He’ll get another quick chance to make third place all his on Wednesday. The Capitals turn around and face the Oilers to close off a back-to-back set.

More immediately, two goals push Alex Ovechkin to 36 goals on the season. He’s not quite at the top of the Maurice Richard heap, but nights like these keep him in the conversation.

That Flames – Capitals game ended with potential for controversy, as Johnny Gaudreau was shaken up after getting tangled up with Tom Wilson.

Tom Wilson clipped him with a knee on knee 🙁 pic.twitter.com/7rgETG6Qmy — Mike Pfeil (@mikeFAIL) March 9, 2022

As another note, this was a special night for Washington for another reason. This marked the 1,000 game Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom played together. Only makes sense for Ovechkin to stack up another milestone then, right?

Oh, and in case you missed it, Jaromir Jagr may not be in the NHL, but he’s still active, and doing heartwarming things.

