Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Get to know Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho. [Daily Faceoff]

• Jaromir Jagr on Alex Ovechkin, who is two goals away from tying Jagr on the NHL’s all-time goals list: “He cannot be stopped if he doesn’t want to.” [NHL.com]

• Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe believes Jack Campbell is nearly over his recent struggles. [TSN]

• Is 20-year-old Bowen Byram worth pursuing for the Canucks? [Pass it to Bulis]

• Craig Anderson, who is a win away from 300 for his NHL career, on how he keeps going at age 40: “I think finding ways to stay motivated and that’s an easy one, to come into the rink and drive and keep trying to improve and compete.” [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Jonathan Toews on the state of his hockey career: “Reality’s kind of sinking in for sure. You realize how fast time flies by. You get in another season and it’s like you’re just focusing on hockey, day in, day out, and sometimes you lose touch. Everyone has their own lives but it’s good to see those guys.” [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Josh Archibald was back practicing with the Oilers on Sunday after being diagnosed with the heart condition myocarditis in October. [Sportsnet]

Andrei Vasilevskiy: 😱

Patrick Kane: "Oh my god" pic.twitter.com/SbcETCGGHu — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 7, 2022

• On Mike Smith‘s future in Edmonton: “[Stuart] Skinner’s play has been a pleasant surprise but that doesn’t mean he carry the load and Mikko Koskinen’s track record suggests he can’t either. Together they might be able to get this team into the playoffs but one thing has become crystal clear…Mike Smith is not the answer.” [Copper ‘N Blue]

• Ohio State is the No. 1 seed in the 11-team NCAA Division I women’s hockey tournament. [The Ice Garden]

• Nick Schmaltz, Kyle Okposo, and Kyle Palmieri are a couple of players who could help your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Does Daniel Sprong have a future in D.C. with the Capitals? [Washington Hockey Now]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.