The Tampa Bay Lightning may not be getting quite as much attention as teams like Colorado, Carolina, or Florida this season, but they are still the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions and still one of the NHL’s best teams. They also have a ridiculously good offense that can strike quick. The Chicago Blackhawks found that out on Sunday as they watched the Lightning score three goals in a 32 second span early in the third period to open a 6-2 lead.

Victor Hedman, Corey Perry, and Mikhail Sergachev scored the goals for Tampa Bay on the way to a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

You can see all three goals in the video posted above.

That sequence set a franchise record for fasted three goals, topping a three goal in 42 second mark back during the 2007-2008 season. According to NHL PR, only three teams have scored three goals faster over the past 30 seasons (The 1993 Pittsburgh Penguins in 29 seconds, the 2019 Los Angeles Kings in 30 seconds, and this season’s New York Islanders in 31 seconds).

