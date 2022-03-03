Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Martin St. Louis returns to Calgary on Thursday as head coach of the Canadiens. He spent his first three pro seasons with the Flames before going on to have a Hall of Fame career in Tampa. [TSN]
• Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EA Sports is removing Russian and Belarusian teams from NHL 22. [IGN]
• Former NHL Dmitri Khristich is in Ukraine and vows to fight for his country: “For now, I need to be here. It’s a terrible situation, one I never thought would happen, but I need to be here, to be with my people.” [ESPN]
• MassMutual and CCM Hockey have dropped Alex Ovechkin from their promotional campaigns. [PHT]
• Feeling squeamish about your team’s goaltending is a common trait among hockey fans. [Sportsnet]
51 saves AND a goal? Have yourself a night, Lukas Dostal. pic.twitter.com/fpe3JusbZ5
— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 3, 2022
• A year after acquiring Jeff Carter, does Penguins GM Ron Hextall have another surprise deal up his sleeve? [Pensburgh]
• Jared McCann, Tomas Hertl, and Claude Giroux are just a few names who should be on Chris Drury’s trade deadline wish list for the Rangers. [Blueshirt Banter]
• Corey Perry has fit in seamlessly since joining the Lightning. [NHL.com]
• Speaking of good fits, Alex Tuch and the Sabres have quickly become a very good match. [The Hockey News]
• A look at what’s gone right this season for the LA Kings. [NBC Sports Edge]
