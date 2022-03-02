Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• New Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on the job ahead: “We’re going to look at more of a rebuild here. There are some things that we really need to fix that are going to take time. We’re not going to put a timeline on it, whether it’s three, five [years], I don’t have that answer right now. That will be determined as we proceed.” [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Trading Marc-Andre Fleury and what to do with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are a few items on Davidson’s to-do list for the Blackhawks. [Daily Faceoff]

• As Ron Hextall approaches the NHL trade deadline with the Penguins, no draft pick or prospect should be considered untouchable in pursuit of another Stanley Cup. [Pensburgh]

• Despite Filip Forsberg‘s name being in the rumor mill, Predators GM David Poile says he wants to re-sign the forward. [NHL.com]

• With the playoffs not in their future, Kraken GM Ron Francis explained how he’s approaching the trade deadline. [Sound of Hockey]

• Tomas Hertl says contract negotiations with the Sharks have been “positive.” [San Jose Hockey Now]

• Stronger defense by the Oilers under Todd Woodcroft is leading to positive results for Mikko Koskinen. [Sportsnet]

• Home hasn’t been so sweet this year for the Capitals. [NBC Sports Washington]

• What traits do scouts look for when evaluating prospects? [Hockey IQ]

• Which already-drafted European prospects are tops in the NHL? [NBC Sports Edge]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.