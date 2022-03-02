Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• New Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on the job ahead: “We’re going to look at more of a rebuild here. There are some things that we really need to fix that are going to take time. We’re not going to put a timeline on it, whether it’s three, five [years], I don’t have that answer right now. That will be determined as we proceed.” [NBC Sports Chicago]
• Trading Marc-Andre Fleury and what to do with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are a few items on Davidson’s to-do list for the Blackhawks. [Daily Faceoff]
• As Ron Hextall approaches the NHL trade deadline with the Penguins, no draft pick or prospect should be considered untouchable in pursuit of another Stanley Cup. [Pensburgh]
• Despite Filip Forsberg‘s name being in the rumor mill, Predators GM David Poile says he wants to re-sign the forward. [NHL.com]
• With the playoffs not in their future, Kraken GM Ron Francis explained how he’s approaching the trade deadline. [Sound of Hockey]
• Tomas Hertl says contract negotiations with the Sharks have been “positive.” [San Jose Hockey Now]
A fake Michigan? Looks like we have a college hockey goal of the year nominee👀@Buccigross @collegehockey @TeamECH @SportsCenter #SCTop10 #GoMack pic.twitter.com/IqrasuixE5
— Merrimack Men’s Hockey (@MerrimackMIH) February 27, 2022
• Stronger defense by the Oilers under Todd Woodcroft is leading to positive results for Mikko Koskinen. [Sportsnet]
• Home hasn’t been so sweet this year for the Capitals. [NBC Sports Washington]
• What traits do scouts look for when evaluating prospects? [Hockey IQ]
• Which already-drafted European prospects are tops in the NHL? [NBC Sports Edge]
