NHL Rink Wrap: Key Koskinen shutout for Oilers; Laine does it again

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday’s top NHL players Mikko Koskinen, Oilers

For the first time since Nov. 2019, Mikko Koskinen recorded a shutout. It wasn’t a leisurely night of work against the Flyers, either, as Koskinen pitched a 39-save shutout.

All things considered, Koskinen’s managed a solid record (19-8-2) despite a mediocre .905 save percentage this season. In some cases, the Oilers like bailed Koskinen out. But they might view this as something to build on.

It may not be pretty, yet like with the Maple Leafs, the Oilers might decide that there are only marginal upgrades available at the trade deadline, and hope their goalies can get on track.

Brayden Point, Lightning

With a goal and three assists, Brayden Point enjoyed quite the night as the Lightning took care of business against the Senators.

Now, sure, Nikita Kucherov stole the show with this goal:

Kucherov with some slick moves in close. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9tJoXAwnV4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 2, 2022

But Point stayed hot on Tuesday. In 38 games, Brayden Point’s already at 40 points. His 21 goals aren’t far off from last season’s total (23 goals in 56 games played) or the one before it (25 in 66).

Tuesday NHL highlights

The Jets and Canadiens engaged in a strange one, even without fireworks between Mark Scheifele and Jake Evans. The Jets went up 4-0, allowed the Canadiens to tie things up 4-4, then Winnipeg won 8-4. Also odd: Josh Anderson recording his first career hat trick in a lopsided loss.

Just a ridiculous move by Patrik Laine before he buried his latest goal. Laine’s really playing like his financial future could change drastically, or something.

PATRIK LAINE PLAYS HOUDINI. MAKES IT DISAPPEAR! pic.twitter.com/hgvJc4mrQT — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 2, 2022

The move Nathan MacKinnon made (and the authority with which he buried the shot) was almost as nifty:

Lucas Raymond was the overtime hero for the Red Wings and finished it off with the celebration:

Kinda nice to see Matt Murray back and playing again. The blocker save was extremely nice, too.

What a save by Matt Murray! pic.twitter.com/GACLcReZVm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 2, 2022

Tuesday NHL Takeaways

Blackhawks remove interim tag, stick with Kyle Davidson as GM

After a sprawling search, the Blackhawks decided to stay in-house with their GM choice by removing Kyle Davidson’s “interim” title.

Ultimately, it’s not clear where former GM Stan Bowman‘s view of the team begins and Davidson’s vision ends. After all, Davidson’s been in the Blackhawks organization since joining the team as an intern in 2010.

Does this mean he’ll do anything he can to keep Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane? Will he seemingly have one foot in, and one foot out of a rebuild, somewhat like Bowman? What will the team do in net, and with their coaching staff?

Click here for more on the situation Kyle Davidson faces as full-fledged GM of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Scheifele delivers in hectic Jets win over Evans, Canadiens

Heading into the Canadiens – Jets game, Jake Evans spoke about putting that Mark Scheifele hit behind him. Ultimately, Scheifele may have only “answered the bell” in a late fight with Chris Wideman.

Regardless, Scheifele and the Jets showed up when it came to winning this game. Even with a Josh Anderson hat trick powering the Habs back into what was a 4-0 game, Scheifele and the Jets hung in there and won.

Individually, Scheifele finished with two goals, an assist, and that fight. After a mid-February hot streak, Scheifele suffered through a brief swoon, going scoreless in five of six games (1G, 1A in the game he produced in). Perhaps a night like this might heat Scheifele up again?

Wednesday’s big story

Kings, Stars battle with some West playoff implications

How do you respond to an embarrassing loss? As great as the Kings looked lately, particularly during a five-game winning streak, they dropped a brutal 7-0 loss to the Bruins on Monday. It should be interesting to see how a seemingly climbing Kings crew reacts to such a loss.

They won’t be facing a team going through the motions, either. At the moment, the Kings are likely thinking about possible home-ice advantage in a 2 vs. 3 Pacific Division series, but a bit of slippage could push them in competition with the Stars for a wild-card spot.

It should be an interesting test for the Kings and a baffling Stars squad.

Tuesday NHL scores

Lightning 5, Senators 2

Oilers 3, Flyers 0

Blue Jackets 4, Devils 3

Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

Flames 5, Wild 1

Jets 8, Canadiens 4

Avalanche 5, Islanders 3

Golden Knights 3, Sharks 1

Ducks 4, Bruins 3

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.