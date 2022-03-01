Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• From the league: “The National Hockey League condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible. Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL. We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position.” [NHL]

• The IIHF has banned Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from participation “in every age category” and in IIHF competitions “until further notice,” and have taken hosting rights away from Russia for the 2023 World Junior Championship. [PHT]

• Sounds like the Blackhawks are going to give Kyle Davidson the full-time GM job. [NBC Sports]

• Finding their offensive swagger again will help the Wild out of this slump. [Zone Coverage]

• Canada’s best hope to bring back the Stanley Cup? Look no further than the Calgary Flames. [Sportsnet]

Your shootout winner and our entry for stone cold celly of the year #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/kVftmFyGcb — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) February 27, 2022

• Why teams looking for long-term goaltending help should call Chris Drury about Alexandar Georgiev‘s availability. [TSN]

• Ranking the best backup goaltenders in the NHL. [NBC Sports Edge]

• How the Premier Hockey Federation can market the league better. [The Ice Garden]

• Anthony Mantha is returning soon for the Capitals. He no longer needs to wear a non-contact jersey during practices. [Washington Hockey Now]

• Duncan Keith is back for the Oilers, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins it out for a bit with a shoulder injury. [Oilers Nation]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.