PHT Morning Skate: Binnington’s bounce-back; debuting during COVID

By Feb 28, 2022, 9:11 AM EST
binnington
Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
• After a pair of strong outings, is Jordan Binnington back to form for the Blues? [Post-Dispatch]

• It was a big weekend for the Penguins with two wins and some encouraging signs shining through. [Pensburgh]

• Interesting read on what it’s like to make your NHL debut during the era of COVID-19 and the challenges that come with it. [ESPN]

• The Rangers lost to the Canucks Sunday night but they got a good look at an old and possibly future teammate in J.T. Miller. [NY Post]

• It’s been quite a run for the Canucks since Bruce Boudreau took over (18-7-4), but do they have enough time to claw their way into the Western Conference playoffs? [Sportsnet]

• Sarah Nurse’s stats for Canada at the Beijing Olympics were pretty stunning. [The Ice Garden]

• The Sharks will be without defenseman Mario Ferraro for 6-8 weeks after he suffered a fractured lower left fibula on Saturday. [TSN]

Jordan Greenway and Mike Grier were honored by Boston University as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations. [NHL.com]

• Dinamo Riga has joined Jokerit in leaving the KHL following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. [The Hockey News]

Yegor Sharangovich, Corey Perry and Jake DeBrusk are a few players who could help your fantasy hockey team this week. [NBC Sports Edge]

Matt Barzal and Zdeno Chara are considered day-to-day for the Islanders after suffering injuries against the Kings. [NY Hockey Now]

