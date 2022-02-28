Top player in the NHL on Sunday Michael Raffl, Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars need some secondary scoring in their push for a playoff spot, and they got some in a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon. Michael Raffl scored two goals in the win after not scoring a goal in each of his past 16 games (while recording just one assist during that stretch). Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov also scored goals in the win, while starting goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 38 out of 40 shots to help the Stars pull to within one point of a playoff spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

Highlights from around the NHL on Sunday

The most beautiful goal of the day gets scored by Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton with this end-to-end rush against the Winnipeg Jets defense. That is his fourth goal of the season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored two late third period goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 3-2 win including this game-winning goal from team captain Sidney Crosby. The Blue Jackets challenged for goalie interference but it was determined that goalie Elvis Merzlikins initiated the contact outside of the goalie crease allowing the goal to stand.

Looking at this passing play by the Carolina Hurricanes to result in Teuvo Teravainen‘s goal against the Edmonton Oilers in their 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

Three takeaways from the NHL on Sunday

Canucks stay in it, and a cool moment for Tyler Myers

The Vancouver Canucks are not going away. They were 5-2 winners over the New York Rangers on Sunday to keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race, now sitting just three points back of the second Wild Card spot. They still have a couple of teams between them and a spot, and they are not only going to need to maintain this recent pace but also get some help, but the fact they still have something to play for right now is impressive given the way they started the season. Sunday’s game was also a cool moment for Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers who scored his first goal of the season, with the game happening at Madison Square Garden. Why is that so cool? Because Myers is the half brother of New York Knicks player Quentin Grimes. Myers and Grimes are the first brothers to play in the NHL and NBA, and Myers’ first goal of the season just so happened to come in the same arena his brother plays in, just hours after the Knicks played.

Another big game for Kyle Connor

The Winnipeg Jets playoff hopes seem thin at this point but they did get an important two points on Sunday in a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Leading the way again is forward Kyle Connor who scored two goals, including the game-winning goal, to give him 32 goals on the season in 53 games. He has become one of the best offensive players in the league and a top goal scorer. He is currently on a pace for close to 50 goals this season.

Jordan Binnington gets shut out for Blues

It has not been a great season individually for St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, pretty much losing his starting job to Ville Husso. Binnington has managed to put together back-to-back strong starts though, including his second shutout of the season on Sunday in a 4-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. He has now allowed just one goal in his past two starts after allowing 18 in his previous three starts. He has still only appeared in seven games since January 1. Along with Binnington’s shutout on Sunday, the Blues also received two goals from David Perron in the win.

Monday’s big story

The Los Angeles Kings are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now with a 9-1-2 record over their past 12 games, including their current five-game winning streak. That has helped move them into second place in the NHL’s Pacific Division and three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights. They can extend that lead to five points on Monday night if they can beat the Boston Bruins at home. There is also an outstanding Eastern Conference game involving the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sunday’s NHL Scores

Carolina Hurricanes 2, Edmonton Oilers 1

Dallas Stars 4, Buffalo Sabres 2

St. Louis Blues 4, Chicago Blackhawks 0

Winnipeg Jets 5, Arizona Coyotes 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Vancouver Canucks 5, New York Rangers 2

New York Islanders 4, Anaheim Ducks 0

San Jose Sharks 3, Seattle Kraken 1

