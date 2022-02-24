Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Predators will celebrate the career of Pekka Rinne Thursday night when he becomes the first player in franchise history to have his number retired. [NHL.com]

• “For the people who took the significant step to call the NHL’s hotline about what had become an oppressive situation in Anaheim with regular outbursts by Murray, does this invalidate their experiences if Murray can simply sign on with another NHL club a few months down the road, even if in a lesser role?” [Daily Faceoff]

• A four-game winning streak for the Canadiens? The Martin St. Louis Effect has been on display. [Sportsnet]

• What Jake Muzzin going on long-term injured reserve means for the Maple Leafs’ salary cap situation. [Leafs Nation]

• The Premier Hockey Federation has increased the league salary cap for the rest of this season and the 2022-23 campaign. [The Ice Garden]

• Sean Avery — yes, that Sean Avery — is attempting a comeback and hitting the ice with the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears. [PHT]

• Zdeno Chara is set to break the NHL record for most-games played by a defenseman Thursday night. He also may be on the market as the trade deadline approaches. [NY Hockey Now]

• Interesting look at some potential free agents over the next few summers. [NBC Sports Edge]

• What area should the Capitals target at the NHL trade deadline? [NBC Sports Washington]

