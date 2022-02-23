Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Bob Murray, who resigned as Ducks GM in November following an investigation about “accusations of improper professional conduct,” has joined the Flames as a scout. [OC Register]

• After missing nearly two months with a broken jaw, Dougie Hamilton is set to return for the Devils Thursday against Pittsburgh. [Sportsnet]

• Good news: Bo Byram, who last played for the Avalanche on Jan. 10 and has been on leave from the team, is skating again. There is no timetable for his return to the lineup. [Colorado Hockey Now]

• Jim Nill is hoping to get Joe Pavelski, who can be a UFA this summer, signed before the trade deadline. [The Score]

• An MVP performance during the Olympics has sent Juraj Slafkovský’s draft stock sky high. [Daily Faceoff]

• Two hockey fans are hoping to create a change in how the NHL approaches accessibility. [Five Thirty Eight]

• Adding Marco Rossi to the NHL lineup would be a big boost for the Wild with the trade deadline approaching. [Zone Coverage]

• Recapping an Olympic tournament that saw the Canada women’s team reclaim gold. [The Ice Garden]

• “A junior hockey player was banned by his league for life after he punched a referee in the face in an on-ice confrontation that was captured on video.” [NBC News]

• Following some early-season complaints, Connor McDavid has been drawing penalties left and right. [TSN]

• Checking out 2022 NHL draft prospects Marco Kaspar and Ivan Miroshnichenko. [NBC Sports Edge]

• A look at how the Penguins have fared against teams currently residing in a playoff position. [Pensburgh]

