• Bob Murray, who resigned as Ducks GM in November following an investigation about “accusations of improper professional conduct,” has joined the Flames as a scout. [OC Register]
• After missing nearly two months with a broken jaw, Dougie Hamilton is set to return for the Devils Thursday against Pittsburgh. [Sportsnet]
• Good news: Bo Byram, who last played for the Avalanche on Jan. 10 and has been on leave from the team, is skating again. There is no timetable for his return to the lineup. [Colorado Hockey Now]
• Jim Nill is hoping to get Joe Pavelski, who can be a UFA this summer, signed before the trade deadline. [The Score]
• An MVP performance during the Olympics has sent Juraj Slafkovský’s draft stock sky high. [Daily Faceoff]
• Two hockey fans are hoping to create a change in how the NHL approaches accessibility. [Five Thirty Eight]
• Adding Marco Rossi to the NHL lineup would be a big boost for the Wild with the trade deadline approaching. [Zone Coverage]
• Recapping an Olympic tournament that saw the Canada women’s team reclaim gold. [The Ice Garden]
• “A junior hockey player was banned by his league for life after he punched a referee in the face in an on-ice confrontation that was captured on video.” [NBC News]
• Following some early-season complaints, Connor McDavid has been drawing penalties left and right. [TSN]
• Checking out 2022 NHL draft prospects Marco Kaspar and Ivan Miroshnichenko. [NBC Sports Edge]
• A look at how the Penguins have fared against teams currently residing in a playoff position. [Pensburgh]
