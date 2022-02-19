Stars’ Jamie Benn fined $5,000 for water bottle squirt

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday afternoon that it has fined Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn $5,000 for an unsportsmanlike conduct incident in the team’s 1-0 shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

What exactly was the unsportsmanlike conduct?

Spraying Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle in the face with a water bottle from the bench.

After Entwistle was checked hard into the glass next to the Stars’ bench, he was skating back toward his bench when Benn decided to spray him in the face.

You can see all of it in the video posted above.

The Stars ended up winning the game in a shootout, 1-0, thanks to a shutout from starting goalie Jake Oettinger and a shootout winning goal from Jacob Peterson.

