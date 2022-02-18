Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• The NHL and NHLPA met again to discuss a World Cup of Hockey in 2024. If plans are finalized, the tournament will likely take place mid-season. [TSN]

• On building the U.S. women’s 2022 Olympic roster: “The Americans didn’t have much direction the past few years. Part of that is the COVID-induced cancellations of world events, but every country dealt with that. Instead, USA didn’t build as cohesive a roster it could have, and with what it had, restricted the talent that has the best chance of bringing a gold medal back in the future.” [The Hockey News]

• Despite the loss, the U.S women’s team’s legacy is secured. [Team USA]

• Is it safe to describe this Canada women’s Olympic team as the best ever? [Ken Campbell]

• There’s a reason why they call Marie-Philip Poulin “Captain Clutch.” [Bleacher Report]

• The IIHF is planning to hold the Women’s U-18 Worlds in June and the World Junior Championship in August in Alberta. [PHT]

Morgan Rielly with a coast-to-coast beauty pic.twitter.com/Ibt8ejWnsi — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 18, 2022

• Jeff Carter has been reborn and has found a new hockey home with the Penguins. [Daily Faceoff]

• Nathan MacKinnon will not face any discipline for his late hit on Nolan Patrick of the Golden Knights Wednesday night. [Review-Journal]

• Peyton Krebs, acquired as part of the Jack Eichel deal, is showing signs he’ll be a special player for the Sabres. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• On Jeff Skinner‘s resurgence now that Ralph Krueger is out of the picture in Buffalo. [Joe Yerdon]

• Projecting goaltenders for the rest of the NHL season to help your fantasy hockey team. [NBC Sports Edge]

