• The Blackhawks’ GM search continued as the organization spoke to Toronto Raptors Vice-President of Basketball Operations & Player Development Teresa Resch. [Sportsnet]
• Canada topped the U.S. 3-2 to win its fourth Olympic women’s hockey gold medal. [NBC Olympics]
• Sweden will play ROC in the men’s Olympic semifinals after blanking Canada 2-0. [NBC Olympics]
• Mark Borowiecki‘s signing in Nashville could be the first domino that leads to a Filip Forsberg extension. [A to Z Sports Nashville]
• Jeff Petry may want out of Montreal but GM Kent Hughes will only pursue a trade that benefits the Canadiens. [Sportsnet]
• A good look at how Roman Josi rebounded and got his mojo back. [The Score]
• As they fight for a playoff spot, the Bruins are about to embark on a very tough part of their schedule. [NBC Sports Boston]
• Why goals saved above average is a better metric to help judge goaltenders. [NBC Sports Edge]
• Could it being a contract year be what’s affecting Martin Necas‘ play this season in Carolina? [News and Observer]
• Dylan Cozens of the Sabres was fined $2,235.42 for cross-checking Brock Nelson of the Islanders Tuesday night. [TSN]
