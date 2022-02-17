Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The Blackhawks’ GM search continued as the organization spoke to Toronto Raptors Vice-President of Basketball Operations & Player Development Teresa Resch. [Sportsnet]

• Canada topped the U.S. 3-2 to win its fourth Olympic women’s hockey gold medal. [NBC Olympics]

• Sweden will play ROC in the men’s Olympic semifinals after blanking Canada 2-0. [NBC Olympics]

• Mark Borowiecki‘s signing in Nashville could be the first domino that leads to a Filip Forsberg extension. [A to Z Sports Nashville]

• Jeff Petry may want out of Montreal but GM Kent Hughes will only pursue a trade that benefits the Canadiens. [Sportsnet]

• A good look at how Roman Josi rebounded and got his mojo back. [The Score]

• As they fight for a playoff spot, the Bruins are about to embark on a very tough part of their schedule. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Why goals saved above average is a better metric to help judge goaltenders. [NBC Sports Edge]

• Could it being a contract year be what’s affecting Martin Necas‘ play this season in Carolina? [News and Observer]

• Dylan Cozens of the Sabres was fined $2,235.42 for cross-checking Brock Nelson of the Islanders Tuesday night. [TSN]

