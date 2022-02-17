Pass or Fail: Sabres, Maple Leafs share 2022 Heritage Classic jerseys

By Feb 17, 2022, 8:08 PM EST
via Sabres/Maple Leafs/NHL
The Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs shared their jerseys for the 2022 Heritage Classic on Thursday. The 2022 Heritage Classic pits the Maple Leafs vs. the Sabres at (the profoundly Canadian) Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario on March 13, 2022.

How much experimentation do you hope for with an NHL uniform design? Do your expectations change for one-offs like outdoor games?

Those questions loom large over the discussion of the Buffalo Sabres’ 2022 Heritage Classic sweaters. Take a look:

On one hand, those look spiffy.

On the other hand, you might need a magnifying glass to recognize where the “fresh spin” happens. Some feel the same way.

Others believe that the Sabres’ design looks a lot like St. Louis Blues’ designs.

Later on Thursday, the Maple Leafs revealed their 2022 Heritage Classic uniforms. Gander at the Buds’ sweaters, which lean into the historic aspect of this game.

While the Sabres played it safe with their look, the Maple Leafs are taking a chance with throwback uniforms. Here they are from multiple angles:

What do you think?

Pass or Fail: Sabres and Maple Leafs 2022 Heritage Classic jerseys.

