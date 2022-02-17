Pass or Fail: Sabres, Maple Leafs share 2022 Heritage Classic jerseys

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs shared their jerseys for the 2022 Heritage Classic on Thursday. The 2022 Heritage Classic pits the Maple Leafs vs. the Sabres at (the profoundly Canadian) Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario on March 13, 2022.

How much experimentation do you hope for with an NHL uniform design? Do your expectations change for one-offs like outdoor games?

Those questions loom large over the discussion of the Buffalo Sabres’ 2022 Heritage Classic sweaters. Take a look:

Our heritage white-based uniform with a fresh spin. Check out those details🔥 | https://t.co/6pKGaWnze9 pic.twitter.com/tprRUzyAko — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 17, 2022

On one hand, those look spiffy.

On the other hand, you might need a magnifying glass to recognize where the “fresh spin” happens. Some feel the same way.

Every recent Sabres alternate jersey: pic.twitter.com/PoyCC640cl — JustforSportz (@JustforSportz) February 17, 2022

Others believe that the Sabres’ design looks a lot like St. Louis Blues’ designs.

Later on Thursday, the Maple Leafs revealed their 2022 Heritage Classic uniforms. Gander at the Buds’ sweaters, which lean into the historic aspect of this game.

1917 ➡️ 2022 The @Sportsnet crew reveals our Heritage Classic jersey and the tribute to the Toronto Arenas. @adidashockey x TML | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/fcKShrEteE — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 18, 2022

While the Sabres played it safe with their look, the Maple Leafs are taking a chance with throwback uniforms. Here they are from multiple angles:

For the Heritage Classic, the @MapleLeafs pay homage to their roots with these slick @adidashockey threads. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/RyQT4XZlVC — NHL (@NHL) February 18, 2022

What do you think?

Pass or Fail: Sabres and Maple Leafs 2022 Heritage Classic jerseys.

—

