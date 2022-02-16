US-Canada stream – Olympic women’s gold medal game on NBC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing continues with Wednesday’s women’s gold medal game between the United States and Canada. US-Canada stream coverage begins at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Adding yet another chapter to one of the fiercest rivalries in sports, Team USA and Team Canada will face off in the Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game at the Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China, on Wednesday night at 11 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The U.S. and Canada have met in five of six Olympic gold medal games. Canada has won three of those five gold medal matchups, but the Americans won the most recent contest, a thrilling shootout at PyeongChang 2018. The teams met in the preliminary round in Beijing with Canada defeating the U.S. 4-2. Following are the results of the previous five Olympic gold medal games the teams have played:

Since the introduction of the IIHF women’s world championship in 1990 and the inclusion of women’s ice hockey on the Olympic program in 1998, Canada and the United States have met in the gold medal game at 24 of 26 major tournaments. Seven of the last nine meetings between the teams in major finals have gone to overtime, including each of the last four.

YEAR OLYMPICS SCORE 1998 Nagano USA, 3-1 2002 Salt Lake City Canada, 3-2 2010 Vancouver Canada, 2-0 2014 Sochi Canada, 3-2 (OT) 2018 PyeongChang USA, 3-2 (SO)

WHAT: United States vs. Canada

WHERE: Wukesong Arena, Beijing

WHEN: Wednesday, February 16, 11 p.m. ET

TV: NBC / Peacock

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, A.J. Mleczko, Angela Ruggiero

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the US-Canada stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.