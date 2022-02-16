PHT Morning Skate: U.S. vs. Canada for women’s Olympic gold; urgent Oilers

By Feb 16, 2022, 9:04 AM EST
u.s. women canada
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images
0 Comments

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• The U.S. and Canadian women meet for Olympic gold tonight at 11:05 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock). “It’s wonderful hockey, it’s the most beautiful rivalry in sport. It gets the best and the worst out of both of us at the same time. It’s a wonderful game.” [NBC Olympics]

• Four X-factors that will come into play during tonight’s women’s gold medal game. [NBC Olympics]

• Savannah Harmon blazed her own path en route to playing a big role on the U.S. women’s national team. [On Her Turf]

• If you missed it, Slovakia forced overtime late in the third period and topped the U.S. in a shootout to move on to the men’s semifinals. [NBC Olympics]

• Adding Tyler Toffoli is another reason why Flames GM Brad Treliving is having a very strong season. [The Hockey News]

• Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon threw cold water on any thoughts that they would pursue Marc-Andre Fleury in a trade with Robin Lehner out injured. [NHL.com]

• Meanwhile, Jim Rutherford isn’t in a rush to see new Canucks GM Patrik Allvin make trades. [Daily Faceoff]

• The Oilers are playing with a bit of urgency under new coach Jay Woodcroft. [Sportsnet]

• Injuries have slowed the offense coming from the Sabres’ Victor Olofsson this season. Are things turning? He scored twice during their win over the Islanders Tuesday night. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Looking at some of the standout prospects from the U.S. National Team Development Program. [NBC Sports Edge]

T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha are nearing returns, which is good news for the Capitals. [Washington Hockey Now]

More NHL news

NHL Rink Wrap: 500 goals for Crosby; Toffoli scores in Flames debut
NHL Rink Wrap: 500 goals for Crosby; Toffoli scores in Flames debut
u.s. slovakia olympics
Slovakia shocks U.S. men in shootout to advance to Olympic semifinal
NHL Trade Deadline New York Rangers
Rangers should be aggressive ahead of NHL trade deadline

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.