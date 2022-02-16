Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• The U.S. and Canadian women meet for Olympic gold tonight at 11:05 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock). “It’s wonderful hockey, it’s the most beautiful rivalry in sport. It gets the best and the worst out of both of us at the same time. It’s a wonderful game.” [NBC Olympics]
• Four X-factors that will come into play during tonight’s women’s gold medal game. [NBC Olympics]
• Savannah Harmon blazed her own path en route to playing a big role on the U.S. women’s national team. [On Her Turf]
• If you missed it, Slovakia forced overtime late in the third period and topped the U.S. in a shootout to move on to the men’s semifinals. [NBC Olympics]
While we had our olympic shootout vs USA in China..this is how early morning practice looked like in many small arenas in Slovakia..🤷🏻♂️🤣🤣🤜🏻🤛🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Hipex9Yegv
— Miroslav Šatan (@miro81s) February 16, 2022
• Adding Tyler Toffoli is another reason why Flames GM Brad Treliving is having a very strong season. [The Hockey News]
• Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon threw cold water on any thoughts that they would pursue Marc-Andre Fleury in a trade with Robin Lehner out injured. [NHL.com]
• Meanwhile, Jim Rutherford isn’t in a rush to see new Canucks GM Patrik Allvin make trades. [Daily Faceoff]
• The Oilers are playing with a bit of urgency under new coach Jay Woodcroft. [Sportsnet]
• Injuries have slowed the offense coming from the Sabres’ Victor Olofsson this season. Are things turning? He scored twice during their win over the Islanders Tuesday night. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• Looking at some of the standout prospects from the U.S. National Team Development Program. [NBC Sports Edge]
• T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha are nearing returns, which is good news for the Capitals. [Washington Hockey Now]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.