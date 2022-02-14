Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Looking at lineup options for Peter DeBoer as Jack Eichel gets closer to making his Golden Knights debut. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Jaromir Jagr on his season so far: “I had some injuries, but our team played very well, so I didn’t want to step in. I like to teach the players, give them what I learned. So when I play on the fourth line or sometimes when I don’t play, I’ve got more time for the players or for the kids with me to tell them what I’ve learned and just help them that way. And I like it.” [NHL.com]

• The U.S. men beat Germany and earned a bye to the Olympic quarterfinals. [PHT]

• “Across Denmark’s women’s and men’s hockey teams – both of which made their Winter Games debut– the squads boast four pairs of siblings, collectively.” [On Her Turf]

• How Kaapo Kakko’s injury should result in Rangers GM Chris Drury getting aggressive on the trade front. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• Everett Fitzhugh and JT Brown will make history as the first all-Black NHL television broadcast team when the Seattle Kraken play the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 17. [NHL.com]

• The Islanders have placed goaltender Semyon Varlamov in COVID-19 protocol after he was pulled during warmups Saturday in Calgary. [NY Hockey Now]

• Jesse Puljujarvi has really turned it up this season for the Oilers. [Oilers Nation]

• Elvis Merzlikins and Sergei Bobrovsky are a couple of goaltenders who could fare well this week in the world of fantasy hockey. [NBC Sports Edge]

• After injuring his knee while shoveling, Penguins assistant Todd Reirden will out indefinitely following surgery. [Pensburgh]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.