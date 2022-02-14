Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Looking at lineup options for Peter DeBoer as Jack Eichel gets closer to making his Golden Knights debut. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Jaromir Jagr on his season so far: “I had some injuries, but our team played very well, so I didn’t want to step in. I like to teach the players, give them what I learned. So when I play on the fourth line or sometimes when I don’t play, I’ve got more time for the players or for the kids with me to tell them what I’ve learned and just help them that way. And I like it.” [NHL.com]
• The U.S. men beat Germany and earned a bye to the Olympic quarterfinals. [PHT]
• “Across Denmark’s women’s and men’s hockey teams – both of which made their Winter Games debut– the squads boast four pairs of siblings, collectively.” [On Her Turf]
• How Kaapo Kakko’s injury should result in Rangers GM Chris Drury getting aggressive on the trade front. [Blue Seat Blogs]
• Everett Fitzhugh and JT Brown will make history as the first all-Black NHL television broadcast team when the Seattle Kraken play the Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 17. [NHL.com]
• The Islanders have placed goaltender Semyon Varlamov in COVID-19 protocol after he was pulled during warmups Saturday in Calgary. [NY Hockey Now]
• Jesse Puljujarvi has really turned it up this season for the Oilers. [Oilers Nation]
• Elvis Merzlikins and Sergei Bobrovsky are a couple of goaltenders who could fare well this week in the world of fantasy hockey. [NBC Sports Edge]
• After injuring his knee while shoveling, Penguins assistant Todd Reirden will out indefinitely following surgery. [Pensburgh]
