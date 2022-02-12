Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson is facing a possible suspension for a late, high hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan during their game on Saturday afternoon.

The hit happened midway through the first period and resulted in a two-minute minor penalty for interference.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday evening that Watson will have a disciplinary hearing on Sunday for the hit.

You can see the play here.

Austin Watson with a late, high hit on Jack Ahcan. Two minutes for interference. pic.twitter.com/oqAgDnLQHH — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 12, 2022

There is really not much gray area here with this one. Watson not only hits Ahcan long after the latter had given up possession of the puck, but he also hit him up high toward the head and neck area. That is textbook interference. Ahcan was able to finish the game.

The Bruins were 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar, as well as a 30-save shutout from starting goalie Jeremy Swayman, his second shutout of the season.

—