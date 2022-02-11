Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Former teammates and coaches have faith that Martin St. Louis will do a great job in Montreal. [NHL.com]
• “Some say it’s fitting it was a Tippett guy, goaltender Mike Smith, in the crease against Chicago for his last game. Tippett planned to go with call-up Stuart Skinner in the second of back-to-backs, but Smith, having struggled mightily after two stretches out with injuries, insisted he wanted the paint. Tippett capitulated. He made the wrong call. The Oilers lost. Adios.” [Oilers Nation]
• New head coach but new worries for the Oilers. Duncan Keith will be out 2-4 week with a concussion while Zack Kassian will miss 1-2 months with a fractured jaw. [TSN]
• The U.S. women got by Czechia 4-1 to advance to the Olympic semifinals. They’ll face either Finland or Japan next. [NBC Olympics]
• Canadian goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens thought her playing days were coming to an end following the 2018 Olympics. Now she’s helping Canada in the 2022 tournament. [On Her Turf]
• Interesting interactive look at the all-time records in men’s Olympic hockey. [Puck Junk]
Your driver @tzegras11 is arriving now…
Trevor Zegras surprised his teammates during #NHLAllStar Weekend as their chauffeur in Vegas. 😂#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/jQ8tO56ma4
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 10, 2022
• Cammi Granato, new assistant GM in Vancouver, has had a long journey in hockey. [Sportsnet]
• Italian subs and Dr. Pepper are part of Alex Ovechkin‘s diet secrets. [Washington Hockey Now]
• How will Tuukka Rask‘s retirement affect the Bruins’ goaltending the rest of this season? [NBC Sports Boston]
• Some fantasy hockey nuggets to close out your week. [NBC Sports Edge]
